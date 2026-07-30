Utah lawmakers move to limit classroom screen time
Utah lawmakers are now turning to legislation limiting classroom screentime after school cellphone bans passed with bipartisan support.
The Utah News Dispatch reports this year, Utah is one of four states that passed laws restricting or regulating screen time for students through fifth grade.
Utah lawmakers have directed the state education board to develop grade-specific technology rules.
That includes restrictions on screen time and devices in classrooms from kindergarten through third grade.
Iowa, Tennessee and Missouri also passed cellphone and screen laws.