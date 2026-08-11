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Gov. Cox orders flags lowered for pilots killed in Utah’s Widemouth 2 Fire

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 11, 2026 at 3:52 PM MDT
[FILE] An American flag and State of Utah flag fly at half mast near the Utah State Capitol. Gov. Spencer Cox ordered flags to be lowered at state facilities Monday in honor of the 9/11 tragedy.
Shelley Dennis
/
Adobe Stock
The state capitol building of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, stands atop a hill overlooking the city. Known as the "Beehive State," Utah's three branches of government meet in this building, designed by Richard K.A. Kletting. Here the American flag and the state flag of Utah fly at half mast, in memory of the 10th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Two firefighter pilots died in a crash while fighting a south-central Utah wildfire Aug. 6.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered flags lowered to half-staff in honor of two pilots who died battling the Widemouth 2 Fire.

Firefighter pilots Chris Andersen and Miles Elliott died while fighting one of the state’s largest fires in south-central Utah last week.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Andersen and Elliott’s helicopter crashed within the fire’s boundaries.

The pilots worked for Helicopter Transport Services. Andersen was from Nevada and Eliott lived in California.

Flags will be lowered until after services for the pilots.

As of Aug. 11, the Widemouth 2 Fire has burned nearly 123,000 acres and is 30% contained.
Tags
State & Regional Wildfires
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver