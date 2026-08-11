Gov. Cox orders flags lowered for pilots killed in Utah’s Widemouth 2 Fire

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered flags lowered to half-staff in honor of two pilots who died battling the Widemouth 2 Fire.

Firefighter pilots Chris Andersen and Miles Elliott died while fighting one of the state’s largest fires in south-central Utah last week.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Andersen and Elliott’s helicopter crashed within the fire’s boundaries.

The pilots worked for Helicopter Transport Services. Andersen was from Nevada and Eliott lived in California.

Flags will be lowered until after services for the pilots.

As of Aug. 11, the Widemouth 2 Fire has burned nearly 123,000 acres and is 30% contained.