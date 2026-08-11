Wasatch County completes emergency access road for Timber Lakes
A Wasatch County community is better prepared for emergencies thanks to a new access road.
The Timber Lakes fire access road is now complete. It gives emergency crews a continuous, unobstructed path to the town just east of Heber.
The 2-mile road will also aid emergency evacuations for the town of about 860 people.
Wasatch County is proud to announce the completion of the Timber Lakes Fire Access Road to allow emergency egress from Timber Lakes for emergency evacuation. pic.twitter.com/2tHEGliGDT— Wasatch County (@WasatchCounty) August 10, 2026