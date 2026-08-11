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TUESDAY: Rocky Canyon Fire updates, evacuations

Wasatch County completes emergency access road for Timber Lakes

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 11, 2026 at 3:48 PM MDT
Wasatch County team members stand in front of the newly created Timber Lakes fire access road.
Wasatch County
Wasatch County team members stand in front of the newly created Timber Lakes fire access road.

A Wasatch County community is better prepared for emergencies thanks to a new access road.

The Timber Lakes fire access road is now complete. It gives emergency crews a continuous, unobstructed path to the town just east of Heber.

The 2-mile road will also aid emergency evacuations for the town of about 860 people.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver