Utah increases DUI enforcement ahead of Labor Day holiday

Ahead of Labor Day, law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols to watch for impaired drivers.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign seeks to make Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days safer for everyone.

Last year, Utah saw an average of 30 DUI arrests per day.

Preliminary 2026 data shows 416 alcohol-related crashes so far in Utah since Jan. 1.

Utah has the lowest blood alcohol concentration limit in the country at 0.05. It was lowered from 0.08 in 2018.

Utahns can expect increased enforcement through Sept. 7.