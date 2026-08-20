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Utah increases DUI enforcement ahead of Labor Day holiday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 20, 2026 at 4:45 PM MDT
Picture of an alcoholic drink and car keys.
Lincoln Rogers
/
Adobe Stock

Utah has seen more than 400 alcohol-related crashes in 2026 so far.

Ahead of Labor Day, law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols to watch for impaired drivers.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign seeks to make Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days safer for everyone.

Last year, Utah saw an average of 30 DUI arrests per day.

Preliminary 2026 data shows 416 alcohol-related crashes so far in Utah since Jan. 1.

Utah has the lowest blood alcohol concentration limit in the country at 0.05. It was lowered from 0.08 in 2018.

Utahns can expect increased enforcement through Sept. 7.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver