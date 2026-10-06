Park City presses pause on Quinn’s Junction transit expansion

Park City councilmembers say it’s too soon to add transit options to Quinn’s Junction.

During a meeting Oct. 1, the council considered adding a new Pink bus route to drop passengers off in Quinn’s Junction starting this winter.

The change would fill a gap left by High Valley Transit’s 102 and 106 commuter routes, which serve the Park City Hospital in the morning and evening. The new route would also provide bus access to residents in Studio Crossing.

Councilmembers said a decision on bus services should wait until Studio Crossing — Park City’s largest affordable housing development — is fully open. The project’s second phase will open in late December and the 204 total units won’t be filled for months after.

Councilmember Bill Ciraco worried starting a pilot too soon would yield low ridership.

“I do wrestle with just the one concern about us maybe being a bit too early, and us getting static or noise in terms of data instead of like a real true picture,” he said.

The rest of the council agreed.

Councilmember Tana Toly said it would also give staff time to figure out how to add the National Ability Center to a new route. Service isn’t provided now because the road to the facility is not public.

When it’s time to add transit to Quinn’s Junction, the council favored adding the Pink route over amending another route’s schedule. The proposed Pink line would start at Fresh Market on state Route 224 and make stops at the Park City Hospital and Studio Crossing in Round Valley.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.