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Flash flooding, rockfall closes southern Utah National Park trails

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 25, 2026 at 2:39 PM MDT
Hikers can be seen traversing through The Narrows at Zion National Park.
stuart
/
Adobe Stock
Hikers can be seen traversing through The Narrows at Zion National Park.

A rockfall at Zion National Park and flash flooding at Bryce Canyon National Park closed access to some popular tourist destinations Monday.

A rockfall in the Big Bend area of Zion blocked access to the shuttle stop for the The Narrows hike Monday afternoon.

Fox 13 reports the trail is considered one of the most popular hikes in the National Park System. The rockslide limited the park’s shuttle service, the only access to the main areas of Zion.

KSL reports the road reopened Tuesday morning. It's not yet clear if anyone was injured in the rockfall.

At nearby Bryce Canyon National Park, nearly a dozen hikers were caught in flash floods Monday afternoon, two went to the hospital for hypothermia.

Fox 13 reports emergency crews helped the 11 stranded people hike out.

The floods closed State Route 12 for a few hours and impacted the Fairyland Loop, Navajo Loop, Queen’s Garden, and Peek-a-Boo Loop.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver