Flash flooding, rockfall closes southern Utah National Park trails

A rockfall in the Big Bend area of Zion blocked access to the shuttle stop for the The Narrows hike Monday afternoon.

Fox 13 reports the trail is considered one of the most popular hikes in the National Park System. The rockslide limited the park’s shuttle service, the only access to the main areas of Zion.

KSL reports the road reopened Tuesday morning. It's not yet clear if anyone was injured in the rockfall.

At nearby Bryce Canyon National Park, nearly a dozen hikers were caught in flash floods Monday afternoon, two went to the hospital for hypothermia.

Fox 13 reports emergency crews helped the 11 stranded people hike out.

The floods closed State Route 12 for a few hours and impacted the Fairyland Loop, Navajo Loop, Queen’s Garden, and Peek-a-Boo Loop.