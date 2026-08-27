Utah wildlife officials warn bear incidents have doubled in 2026

Black bears are the only species in Utah and can be found across the state.

Warm spring weather followed by several hard freezes, extreme heat and drought conditions have impacted their main diet of plants, including berries and acorns and other root-like vegetation.

That has pushed bears to lower elevations in search of food.

So far in 2026, Utah Division of Wildlife biologists and law enforcement agencies have responded to 168 bear incidents. That’s compared to 83 in all of 2025.

Colorado has also reported record numbers of bear conflicts along with a person recently killed by a black bear in New Mexico.

With increased bear sightings in neighborhoods and populated areas, wildlife officials remind residents to secure and clean anything outside their homes that could attract bears.

That includes birdfeeders, fruit trees, compost piles, beehives, pet food, unsupervised outdoor pets, barbecue grills and garbage cans.

More safety tips can be found at wildawareutah.org.