New SLT airport program allows visitors through TSA no ticket needed

A new program will allow visitors to Salt Lake City International Airport through airport security, even without a plane ticket.

The Gateside by TSA PreCheck program will roll out at 13 airports across the U.S. in the coming months, including the Salt Lake airport.

Travelers can use their Known Traveler Number to apply 1-3 days before their planned visit.

If approved, visitors must bring an acceptable form of identification and use dedicated PreCheck lanes to visit terminal gates for welcomes and send-offs.

The Transportation Security Administration program is free. Passes are valid for one day and re-entry is allowed on that day.