Increased traffic expected in Heber Valley for Midway Swiss Days
The 2026 Midway Swiss Days Festival is Sept. 4-5.
Midway’s Swiss Days may bring extra traffic to the Heber Valley Friday and Saturday.
The Utah Department of Transportation is advising travelers to expect heavy traffic in Provo Canyon and the Midway area, specifically at the intersection of state Route 113 and U.S. 189.
Additional traffic control will be in place throughout the weekend to help drivers navigate the crowds and construction zones. Crews will not be working on the road Saturday through Monday.