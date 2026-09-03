© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Increased traffic expected in Heber Valley for Midway Swiss Days

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 3, 2026 at 4:28 PM MDT
Midway's Swiss Miss participate in the 2026 Wallsburg Pioneer Day parade.
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW
Midway's Swiss Miss participate in the 2026 Wallsburg Pioneer Day parade.

The 2026 Midway Swiss Days Festival is Sept. 4-5.

Midway’s Swiss Days may bring extra traffic to the Heber Valley Friday and Saturday.

The Utah Department of Transportation is advising travelers to expect heavy traffic in Provo Canyon and the Midway area, specifically at the intersection of state Route 113 and U.S. 189.

Additional traffic control will be in place throughout the weekend to help drivers navigate the crowds and construction zones. Crews will not be working on the road Saturday through Monday.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver