Wasatch County locals back effort to repeal state development law

Wasatch County leaders say Utah’s preliminary municipality program is fundamentally flawed.

That’s the 2024 state law that allows landowners to create towns in undeveloped areas.

After an argument with the governor’s office over the county’s stance on the law, the council formally asked state lawmakers Wednesday, Sept. 2, to abandon the program.

They did so with the backing of about 30 residents who attended the meeting — and more than 300 others who signed a letter of support circulated by Wallsburg resident Carly Givens.

“You have heard a lot the last few weeks about what the state wants,” she said. “Tonight, we want you to hear what our own residents want. We hope you continue to move forward with Resolution 26-11 and sending this message to the Legislature.”

Patty Sprunt spoke on behalf of the Wasatch County GOP.

“We are proud of you and proud of the stand that you’ve taken,” she said.

Along with the resolution, the county is sending state lawmakers a report detailing what it sees as the program’s problems.

Those include worries about oversight of the towns, the approval process, infrastructure and affordable housing.

The vote was unanimous.

In addition to the resolution, Councilmember Erik Rowland says the county will continue its outreach to other counties.

“It sends, I think, a powerful message to those who need to hear that message, and that’s the Legislature,” he said. “They need to understand that we are serious, we’re united and there needs to be meaningful change.”

For 2026, Wasatch County saw three applications for preliminary municipalities.

Morgan County Rep. Tiara Auxier and Wasatch County Rep. Mike Kohler have tried unsuccessfully to reform the program in the past two legislative sessions.