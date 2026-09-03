Park City entertainer awarded 2026 Spirit of Hospitality Award

Randy Barton was honored with the Myles Rademan Spirit of Hospitality Award at the Park City Chamber and Visitors Bureau annual meeting.

Born and raised in Utah, Barton has lived in Summit County for over 50 years. As his longtime friend Bob Richer put it, he played a starring role in creating a Park City filled with music, theater, comedy and the arts.

Barton founded Mountain Town Stages — now Mountain Town Music — in 1999. He’s the name behind the Sconecutters restaurant chain and Who’s Art events, which combined visual arts and music to celebrate art in all forms.

Barton also played a 40-year role in building KPCW . For 20 of those years, he hosted KPCW’s afternoon show “ The Local View .”

“He was the beating heart of our afternoons,” Richer said. “Always urging us to slow down, embrace the traffic jams, complete with tips to navigate around town, smell the roses, to relax, and helping us remember what it means to live in a small mountain town.”

But above all, Richer said Barton is a theater guy. Barton has participated in local theater since 1976. He also saved the Egyptian Theatre from going dark multiple times.

First, Barton helped restore and remodel the theatre in 1981. He rescued the venue again in 2009 after the Great Recession left the Egyptian board with $300,000 of debt.

Richer said Barton asked for 30 days to come up with a plan, and under his leadership, the Egyptian has become a hit.

Barton’s formula involved hiring good people, creating multiple income streams through donations and ticket sales and by booking more and better shows. Customer service and making the theatre fun and social also drew visitors.

Barton also started a youth theater program which is now tuition-free.

“Randy has always fought the good fight for the arts,” Richer said. “For this and your 50 years of contributions to Park City and the way you've touched every corner of our community with kindness, vision, and joy, we salute you and honor you.”

Barton said he was honored to receive the award. He said people should be welcomed everywhere in the world — and the way to do that is through hospitality.

As a lifelong entertainer, Barton said he is a firm believer in offering a hand of friendship to all.

“To me, hospitality really is sharing. It's a moment that brings pleasure and contentment to those that you entertain,” he said. “I've always loved the idea that hospitality and entertaining are the same thing.”

Barton said he plans to keep growing and entertaining; he’s a proponent of never thinking you’ve “done it.”

The Park City Chamber is a financial supporter of KPCW.

