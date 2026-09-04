Developers withdraw Provo Canyon amphitheater proposal

After weeks of fielding questions and criticism, the developers of a proposed 20,000-seat outdoor music venue near the mouth of Provo Canyon are starting over.

The Provo City Council announced Wednesday that the developers of the Vesper Amphitheater project have withdrawn their application for an agreement with the city and plan to restart the process.

Because of Vesper’s withdrawal, the proposal has been removed from the agenda of the council’s meeting on Tuesday — which would have been the first opportunity for city leaders to vote on the plan.

In a statement posted on the city’s website, the council wrote that “we can’t speak to precisely what that application will propose until it is submitted, but it is our understanding that they intend to address issues such as the application of the Critical Hillside Overlay Zone and parking requirements.”

A spokesperson for Vesper did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

The amphitheater proposal was made public in May, with an announcement led by David Osmond, a member of Utah’s famed Osmond family, who was spearheading the proposal with his uncle, entertainer Donny Osmond. The plan was to bring concerts and other live events to the 20,000-seat venue, whose capacity would equal that of the Delta Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

To restart the process, the company would need to bring a new proposal and development agreement to the city planning commission before going before the City Council again.

Read the full article by Dylan Eubank at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.