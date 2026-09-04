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Utah lifts fire restrictions; Park City, North Summit bans still in place

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 4, 2026 at 3:20 PM MDT
A fire restriction sign against a camp fire.
Adolfo Meana
/
Adobe Stock
A fire restriction sign against a camp fire.

Authorities are reducing fire restrictions in parts of the state after monsoonal rains have reduced fire danger over the last few weeks.

Stage 1 and 2 fire restrictions will no longer be enforced in unincorporated areas of the Wasatch Back.

That includes Stage 1 restrictions in Wasatch County and Stage 2 restrictions in Summit County.

However, the Park City and North Summit fire districts will still enforce Stage 1 restrictions within their boundaries.

That means no open fires of any kind except within established pits and campgrounds and no fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver