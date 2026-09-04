Utah lifts fire restrictions; Park City, North Summit bans still in place

Stage 1 and 2 fire restrictions will no longer be enforced in unincorporated areas of the Wasatch Back.

That includes Stage 1 restrictions in Wasatch County and Stage 2 restrictions in Summit County.

However, the Park City and North Summit fire districts will still enforce Stage 1 restrictions within their boundaries.

That means no open fires of any kind except within established pits and campgrounds and no fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices.