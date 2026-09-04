Midway reins in nightly rentals with zone change

Nightly rental properties are only allowed in a zone called the Transient Rental Overlay District (TROD).

With a vote Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Midway City Council retracted the borders of its nightly rental zone, meaning dozens of properties are no longer eligible for short-term stays.

Councilmember Andrew Osborne said the move reflects how Midway has evolved over the years.

“I’m totally on board and could be fine with it [the TROD] being eliminated from our city in an effort to double down on people who live here every night, every day — not people coming and going,” he said. “If they want to come and see what it’s like to live here, then stay at one of our beautiful resorts.”

Residents had a mix of perspectives on the change, with most commenters critiquing rental properties.

Jody Anagnos said she doesn’t want short-term rentals to compromise her close-knit neighborhood.

“At the end of the day, we’re raising children on the street, and there are a lot of kids on the street, and I think that’s important,” she said. “And I think that the sense of community, the reason why we moved here to Midway, is because it’s a small town and it’s a community.”

On the other hand, Jackson Herron said he’s benefited from short-term rentals.

“It helps people who are in between long-term housing, who need housing at affordable rates,” he said. “It introduces people to the community. It extends opportunities for those that want to stay and contribute to the local economy.”

The areas removed from the nightly rental zone are Turnberry and Turnberry Woods, Midway Village, Rising Ranch and a few other specific areas. For detailed information about the affected regions, click here.