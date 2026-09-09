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Summit County native plant exhibit uses art to connect people with nature

KPCW | By Ulla-Britt Libre
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:41 PM MDT
The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter's free exhibition, "Beauty and the Beaks: A Photographic Love Letter to the Swaner Preserve by Steve Krongard and Jodi Buren," is open through Dec. 1, 2024.
Steve Krongard
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Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter
A child looks at art from a previous Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter free exhibit.

Utah’s native plants are taking center stage in a new Summit County art exhibit designed to help people better understand the landscape around them.

More than 90 art pieces depicting native wildflowers, shrubs, grasses and trees will be unveiled at the Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter Saturday Sept. 12.

Hosted in partnership with the Utah Native Plant Society, the “Ephemeral” exhibit brings together 58 local artists to celebrate biodiversity.

Local botanical artist and Utah Native Plant Society board member Rose Torres said the exhibit aims to educate visitors, inspiring them to protect native flora.

“One of the main drivers for doing this art show was to connect people with plants,” Torres said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 9. “It's really hard to care about something you don't know about.”

She said the exhibit’s title is inspired by the human ability to bond with nature.

“Ephemeral is kind of like, it's transient. It's short-lived,” she said. “That feeling sometimes is ephemeral, that connection, and I think we need more of that in our lives.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Swaner Preserve & Eco Center Director of Exhibits Hunter Klingensmith and Rose Torres with Utah Native Plant Society

Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter director of exhibits Hunter Klingensmith said the show is geared toward adults but there is still fun to be had by all at the center.

“Our Wetland Supermarket [exhibit] will still be up during that time, which is really great for littles,” Klingensmith said. “And we'll have some other hands-on interactives that kids can do while they're there.”

Klingensmith said the free exhibit will also include a “Rooted in Fun” family day and a series of workshops to spark learning.

The opening celebration with featured artists is from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 12.

Some exhibit pieces will be available for purchase when the show ends Nov. 29.
Summit County
Ulla-Britt Libre
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ulla-Britt Libre