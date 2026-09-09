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Park City organizations recognized for theme, impact, performance at Miners Day parade

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:57 PM MDT
Serve Park City's 2026 Miners Day float won the award for most creative with its live band.
Glen Kutler
/
KPCW
Serve Park City's 2026 Miners Day float won the award for most creative with its live band.

The winning Miners Day floats featured historic ribbon cuttings, a camel and live music and dance performances.

Four floats that paraded down Park City’s Main Street as part of the 130th annual Miners Day celebration have been recognized for their creativity, theme and performance.

Egyptian Theatre manager Randy Barton rides down Park City Main Street on a camel during the 2026 Miners Day parade.
Ashton Edwards
/
KPCW
Egyptian Theatre manager Randy Barton rides down Park City Main Street on a camel during the 2026 Miners Day parade.

Serve Park City’s float won the award for most creative with its live band.

The best miners theme went to Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History who paused during the parade to cut the ribbon on its 7-mile historic hiking and biking trail.

Park City High School’s cheerleaders earned best performance and the Egyptian Theatre earned the best overall award.

Manager Randy Barton rode a camel down Main to celebrate the theater’s 100th anniversary.

Park City’s Miners Day is celebrated on Labor Day every year to honor the town’s history. In all, 50 float entries participated in the parade.
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Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver