Park City organizations recognized for theme, impact, performance at Miners Day parade

Four floats that paraded down Park City’s Main Street as part of the 130th annual Miners Day celebration have been recognized for their creativity, theme and performance.

Ashton Edwards / KPCW Egyptian Theatre manager Randy Barton rides down Park City Main Street on a camel during the 2026 Miners Day parade.

Serve Park City’s float won the award for most creative with its live band.

The best miners theme went to Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History who paused during the parade to cut the ribbon on its 7-mile historic hiking and biking trail.

Park City High School’s cheerleaders earned best performance and the Egyptian Theatre earned the best overall award.

Manager Randy Barton rode a camel down Main to celebrate the theater’s 100th anniversary.

Park City’s Miners Day is celebrated on Labor Day every year to honor the town’s history. In all, 50 float entries participated in the parade.