Recycle Utah eases waste disposal, educates community this fall

Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht encouraged locals to bring items they can’t normally recycle to the hazardous waste day Sept. 26.

“All that stuff that you cannot throw into the landfill, you can bring to us,” Hecht said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 15. “Hazardous waste is old paints, solvents gasoline, oil… we’ll collect bicycles and any pharmaceuticals, sharps, medicines.”

Then Summit County residents can bring yard waste and other large items to the organization’s “October Dumpster Days” Oct. 8-10.

“We can accept all landfill, so couches, you know, anything that you don’t want to haul out to the landfill yourself,” Hecht said. “We’ll have on big roll-off container for anything that’s destined for the landfill and one large roll-off dumpster for yard waste.”

The organization revealed its plans for a new facility at the 100 Mile Meal fundraiser on Aug. 22. The space will include a coffee shop, kitchen and an education wing.

The nonprofit will operate in its current spot until March 2027 while a temporary facility is constructed on the new site. Hecht said his organization submitted a conditional use permit to the county for the interim location.

“They’ve [Summit County] been incredibly helpful on this process and full steam ahead, but no groundbreaking quite yet.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Recycle Utah's Andy Hecht & Chelsea Hafer Listen • 5:07

Hecht said he’s not sure how much the short-term site will cost.

The hazardous waste day runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26, in the Silver King parking lot at Park City Mountain. Dumpster Days take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-10 in Recycle Utah's Munchkin Road parking lot.

The nonprofit will also host a tour of the 3Kings Water Treatment Plant to educate locals on how water is treated in Park City from 9:30-11 a.m. Sept. 23.

For more information and registration for the tour, visit recycleutah.org.

Recycle Utah is a financial supporter of KPCW.

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