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2 of Utah’s most prominent families work together to accelerate mental health research

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published November 10, 2026 at 3:55 PM MST
Gail Miller, owner and co-founder of the Larry H. Miller Company, speaks during an event in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, celebrating a donation that will rename the Utah Mental Health Translational Research Building as the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Translational Research Building.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Gail Miller, owner and co-founder of the Larry H. Miller Company, speaks during an event in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, celebrating a donation that will rename the Utah Mental Health Translational Research Building as the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Translational Research Building.

The $35 million investment will fund new mental health treatments — and help get those discoveries in front of patients faster.

Two Utah family dynasties have joined forces to address the state’s mental health crisis.

On Monday, the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation announced a $35 million gift from Gail Miller and the Larry H. Miller & Gail Miller Family Foundation.

The major investment will help build out a state-of-the-art research facility meant to find new treatments for mental health challenges — and get those discoveries in front of patients faster.

“Mental health care needs both compassion for the person in front of us and a commitment to keep learning what we can to help,” Gail Miller told a crowd gathered at The Huntsman Family Foundation on Monday. “Research gives us a way to ask better questions, deepen understanding and inform the care that people receive.”

The new facility, just west of the Huntsman Family Foundation building in Research Park, will now be called the “Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Translational Research Building.”

The Legislature appropriated $90 million for the building 2021, and construction began in October 2024, according to a news release. It will join the Huntsman Mental Health Institute at the University of Utah Health campus.

Read the full article by Paighten Harkins at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
State & Regional
The Salt Lake Tribune
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