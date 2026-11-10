2 of Utah’s most prominent families work together to accelerate mental health research

Two Utah family dynasties have joined forces to address the state’s mental health crisis.

On Monday, the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation announced a $35 million gift from Gail Miller and the Larry H. Miller & Gail Miller Family Foundation.

The major investment will help build out a state-of-the-art research facility meant to find new treatments for mental health challenges — and get those discoveries in front of patients faster.

“Mental health care needs both compassion for the person in front of us and a commitment to keep learning what we can to help,” Gail Miller told a crowd gathered at The Huntsman Family Foundation on Monday. “Research gives us a way to ask better questions, deepen understanding and inform the care that people receive.”

The new facility, just west of the Huntsman Family Foundation building in Research Park, will now be called the “Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Translational Research Building.”

The Legislature appropriated $90 million for the building 2021, and construction began in October 2024, according to a news release. It will join the Huntsman Mental Health Institute at the University of Utah Health campus.

Read the full article by Paighten Harkins at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.