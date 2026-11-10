988 offers support for those overwhelmed by holiday stress

Summit County Health Dept. Director Phil Bondurant says social media can add to those pressures.

“We see a lot of influencers that are posting these picture-perfect holiday settings and the gifts and the elves on the shelf and all these things that could help us or make us think that we're failing,” Bondurant said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Nov. 10. “Theodore Roosevelt said that comparison is the thief of all joy, and I just want to make sure that people understand that the holidays are intended to be a really happy and exciting time, and if you're not if you're not feeling that holiday joy, that's okay. There are resources that are available, and that first line of defense is 988.”

He says it’s important to remember that not everyone experiences the holidays the same way – and that’s OK. For those struggling, help is available starting with the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. By calling or texting 988, people can connect with trained counselors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We want people to know that 988 is there 24/7 caring professionals that'll be working on Christmas Eve, that'll be working on Black Friday, that'll be working on Thanksgiving, so that in the moment that you feel that things are no longer joyous, you have somebody to speak to that is a trained professional that wants to hear from you,” he said.

988 services are available in both English and Spanish as well as for those who are hearing impaired.

Bondurant says no concern is too insignificant to reach out for help. Crisis counselors are there to listen and provide support.