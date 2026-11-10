Heber Valley Chamber to spin off from Tourism and Economic Development

Almost 15 years after joining Heber Valley Tourism and Economic Development, the Heber Valley Chamber will begin operating independently Jan. 1, 2027.

Heber Valley Tourism Executive Director Dallin Koecher said the split will allow his agency to focus on visitor promotion and economic vitality, while the chamber will prioritize peer to peer business relationships.

He also said the move also responds to the needs of the rapidly growing community.

“We were always going to the next thing and didn't have a lot of bandwidth to dive deeper into any one of those things like tourism or economic development or chamber,” Koecher said. “And so by that I think that was recognized by their [the Chamber's] stakeholders and said if we could split some of that off and have the chamber be run by private organizations, by private businesses then they felt like this would be a good solution.”

Founded in the 1950s, the Chamber governed itself until 2012, when it lost membership and was unable to pay for services or staff. Koecher said the organization is financially healthy again.

He said the shift will allow for more perspectives to come to light.

“One of the things that I'm looking forward to is the additional voices to the table,” Koecher said. “So I think it's powerful, more powerful when you have multiple people coming to the table, or to the podium, or to whatever situation is, and sharing a united message."

Heber Valley Tourism is currently operated by eight staff members, a Board of Directors, a Tax Advisory Board and a Chamber Advisory Board.

The Chamber Advisory Board consists of seven local business owners and nonprofit organizers from the Wasatch Community Foundation, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and more.

Chair Kathy Carr said the plans are two or three years in the making.

“It really came from our valley saying, "Who are we? Are we, you know, a mountain getaway? Are we a hiking getaway? Are we, you know, high-end hotels? Are we small-town feel charm?” Carr said.

When the split happens, the advisors will become directors. The organization will also hire a membership coordinator.

“Our focus is going to be direct services to businesses, whether it's a small business, new business, women-owned, Latino-owned, old business, long-time business, huge corporation," Carr said. "The focus is on the business and how we can support them to succeed.”

Carr said the new board will host mixers including special workshops for Latino and female entrepreneurs.

The Heber Valley Chamber has around 370 members. It will continue to be funded by membership dues, sponsorship opportunities and event revenue.

Once separated, Koecher said the Chamber intends to become a nonprofit.

Heber Valley Tourism & Economic Development is a financial supporter of KPCW.

