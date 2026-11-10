Park City Mountain may develop Mountain Village parking lots

Vail Resorts ski area Park City Mountain announced Tuesday it plans to develop its Mountain Village base.

The 10-acre site is at the base of the resort in Old Town Park City. It currently houses parking lots.

East West Partners will lead the planning process. The Colorado-based firm is known for its developments in resort communities. It built multiple private ski-in, ski-out residences and lodges at Deer Valley Resort.

According to a press release, Mountain Village development is part of preparations to host the 2034 Winter Olympics. The process will start this winter with public feedback opportunities.

Park City Mountain is already in talks with Park City Municipal. Park City Mayor Ryan Dickey said he appreciates Vail and the resort engaging the community early in the process.

“The future of Mountain Village is important to our community, our economy and the guest experience,” Dickey said in the release. “We look forward to a thoughtful conversation about how these properties can evolve in a way that reflects our city’s strategic priorities and long-term vision.”

Park City Mountain previously worked with PEG Development starting in 2020 on a similar project, planning to add condominiums, a hotel and an underground parking garage where the Mountain Village parking lots currently stand.

But the proposal sparked community pushback. Locals created the Responsible Resort Area Development Coalition to oppose the development. PEG withdrew its application in January 2023. RRAD co-founder Deb Rentfrow said at the time the group would look out for a new application.

Park City Mountain is also planning on updating its Mountain Plan, which details how guests access resort trails, lifts and other guest facilities and how they are distributed.

According to Vail, the Mountain Village development and Mountain Plan update are part of a multi-year effort to transform the guest experience at Park City Mountain. Vail has invested more than $200 million in the resort since 2014. Projects include the Sunrise Gondola, snowmaking upgrades, new beginner ski and ride zones and restaurant revamps.

