Kamas is looking to expand westward

The Kamas city limits are just west of Weller Recreation, the outdoor equipment retailer on the left for those driving down the hill into the Kamas Valley.

City leaders are proposing to extend the city boundary about 3/4 of a mile farther west, to where Democrat Alley hits S.R. 248.

The Kamas City Council is asking for public input on the idea at a council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kamas City Hall, 170 N. Main St.

The proposed annexation is nearly 400 acres and spans both sides of S.R. 248. Kamas Planner Amanda Huffmyer said the land included in the annexation proposal may change.

If the city annexes the land, it would gain control over how and whether it’s developed. The city would be tasked with providing services to the land and would gather tax revenue from the parcels.

Kamas Mayor Matt McCormick said this meeting is a follow-up to an open house the city previously held. He said feedback about the annexation was mixed at that meeting.

McCormick said the city is pursuing the annexation, rather than the landowners. He said the city wants a seat at the table to plan the entry corridor into Kamas.

The land is now in unincorporated Summit County. Development decisions are made by the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission and sometimes the Summit County Council.

McCormick said there aren’t any pending requests for development and the city doesn’t expect the property owners to change how their land is used. He said the annexation could help preserve the entryway into Kamas.

One potential future for the land would be something called entry corridor zoning, which allows for commercial uses in the first 600 feet from the roadway. That could correspond with a goal in the Kamas general plan that calls for promoting commercial, industrial and other economic endeavors to strengthen and improve the city’s tax base and quality of life.

The general plan also encourages businesses to locate along the highway corridor and Main Street in existing commercial zones.

The council meeting will be streamed on the city’s YouTube page, which is accessible by searching YouTube for Kamas City.