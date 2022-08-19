Police asking those in the Kamas area to look for evidence in homicide case

Police suspect 99-year-old Maren Carlson, who has been missing since last November, was murdered by her grandson, Garman Shaun Cunningham.

Investigators believe her body may have been disposed of in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest near the Mirror Lake Highway or SR-35.

On November 12, Cunningham’s wife reported that she had escaped after he held her captive for several days inside their home. She also told the police that Cunningham killed his grandmother, who was living in the house.

Cunningham was charged by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office in December with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstructing justice, two counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of illegal discharge of a firearm. Police said he died by suicide in March while in custody.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office have assisted the West Valley City Police Department in multiple search operations for Carlson’s body.

After failing to find any evidence, the police are now asking for the public’s help.

Maren Carlson was last seen wearing light pink pajamas with a floral design. She may also have been wearing a robe. Carlson is described as 4’11” tall, weighing 85 lbs and with white hair. Investigators also believe there could be a black garbage bag in the area with evidence.

Anyone who locates items they believe may be connected to the case is asked to note the coordinates of the evidence and to contact West Valley City Police by calling 801-840-4000.