© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Fire off Chalk Creek Rd. contained after burning 3 acres

KPCW
Published September 5, 2022 at 2:56 PM MDT
nsfd95.jpg
North Summit Fire District
/
Fire crews responded and controlled the blaze quickly.

The fire started in a barn and spread to two other buildings.

A fire on Huff Creek Road in northern Summit County was contained by firefighters Sunday night after spreading roughly three acres.

The fire started in a barn in the afternoon and fully engulfed two other buildings. It also spread in the surrounding area, according to the Park City Fire District. The North Summit Fire District and the Summit County's Sheriff Office also responded on Sunday.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

Summit County