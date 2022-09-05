Fire off Chalk Creek Rd. contained after burning 3 acres
The fire started in a barn and spread to two other buildings.
A fire on Huff Creek Road in northern Summit County was contained by firefighters Sunday night after spreading roughly three acres.
The fire started in a barn in the afternoon and fully engulfed two other buildings. It also spread in the surrounding area, according to the Park City Fire District. The North Summit Fire District and the Summit County's Sheriff Office also responded on Sunday.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.