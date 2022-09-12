© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

North Summit Fire District hosting open houses to discuss future of services

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 12, 2022 at 10:57 AM MDT
The North Summit Fire District Coalville station
Alexander Cramer
/
KPCW

The fire district is hosting a presentation and question-and-answer session at two meetings this week on Monday and Wednesday evening.

The North Summit Fire District is hosting open houses this week in Coalville to discuss the future of its finances, operations, and facilities.

The district is growing, just like the area around Coalville that it serves.

The Park City Fire District took over its emergency services for several months earlier this year. The district went through an overhaul after its entire crew was suspended for insubordination and its then-chief, who worked part time, was fired.

In late March Ben Nielson was hired as North Summit’s first full-time fire chief. Nielson is now at the helm of a district that needs crucial upgrades to its equipment and buildings.

A tax increase is coming to northside residents - that’s been made clear by county officials. But the district wants to hear from them about what level of service they want in order to figure out what the tax increase should look like.

To answer those questions, the fire district is hosting a presentation and question-and-answer session at two meetings this week on Monday and Wednesday evening. Those will take place at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville and will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A virtual option will be available for Wednesday’s meeting. A Zoom link can be found here.

Tags

Summit County North Summit Fire District
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta