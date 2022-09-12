North Summit Fire District hosting open houses to discuss future of services

The North Summit Fire District is hosting open houses this week in Coalville to discuss the future of its finances, operations, and facilities.

The district is growing, just like the area around Coalville that it serves.

The Park City Fire District took over its emergency services for several months earlier this year. The district went through an overhaul after its entire crew was suspended for insubordination and its then-chief, who worked part time, was fired.

In late March Ben Nielson was hired as North Summit’s first full-time fire chief. Nielson is now at the helm of a district that needs crucial upgrades to its equipment and buildings.

A tax increase is coming to northside residents - that’s been made clear by county officials. But the district wants to hear from them about what level of service they want in order to figure out what the tax increase should look like.

To answer those questions, the fire district is hosting a presentation and question-and-answer session at two meetings this week on Monday and Wednesday evening. Those will take place at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville and will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A virtual option will be available for Wednesday’s meeting. A Zoom link can be found here.