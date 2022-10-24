© 2022 KPCW

Snyderville Basin Planning Commission could vote on treatment facility Tuesday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 24, 2022 at 2:17 PM MDT
1 USE BeeHive homes screenshot.png
Screenshot courtesy of GoogleMaps
/
2022 Google
This building, near the intersection of Old Ranch Road and Highland Drive, is the former home of BeeHive Homes of Park City. Wasatch Crest Treatment Facility is applying to use the building for a detox and residential treatment facility.

Many neighbors have expressed concerns about the proposed group home’s cleanliness and safety.

The proposed Wasatch Crest treatment facility on Highland Dr. could get a final decision from the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission Tuesday.

The commission delayed a vote on the facility at its last meeting, after county officials requested time to analyze local development laws.

In question specifically was a piece of code that prohibits one residential treatment facility for elderly or handicapped people from being within three-fourths of a mile of another such facility.

The ROOTs Transition treatment facility, which serves adolescent girls, is at 150 Highland Drive. That’s less than half a mile from the proposed Wasatch Crest home.

However, the county’s legal team concluded that the Wasatch Crest proposal falls under the definition of a “group home,” which specifically excludes facilities for the handicapped or elderly. Therefore, the proposed project is code compliant.

The home would serve two kinds of patients. Half would be people detoxifying from substance addiction and they would stay no longer than a week. The other half would be enrolled in a larger group addiction recovery program which could last several months.

At the last meeting, many neighbors expressed concerns about the center’s cleanliness and safety. Summit County Behavioral Health Director Aaron Newman was asked for his objective view on the proposal. Newman said Wasatch Crest meets the best standards and “checks all the boxes.”

Another public hearing will be held Tuesday to gather additional input, and the commission could vote to approve the project. It would then move to the Summit County Council, who is the final land use authority.

The commission will meet starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Richins Building in Kimball Junction. The Wasatch Crest proposal is the first item on the agenda.

A link to attend virtually and the staff report can be found here.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
