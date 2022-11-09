Wasatch Crest facility approved with changes, appeal still possible

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission unanimously approved the Wasatch Crest substance abuse treatment facility in the Highland Estates neighborhood on Tuesday. But the commission added several conditions.

The facility will only be allowed to house a maximum of 16 patients, a sharp decrease from the 32 Wasatch Crest initially proposed.

The commission said 16 was established precedent, as that was the maximum for the former tenant of the building, the BeeHive Homes senior living center.

Another major change was that patients detoxifying from substance addiction won’t be permitted. Instead the facility will only serve a large group addiction recovery program, with patient stays lasting anywhere between 30 to 90 days.

Prospective clients will also be screened for previous violent offenses or sex crimes. Other conditions include bolstered security measures, such as window sensors and video surveillance.

The county also plans to work with the Park City School District to possibly move the bus stop that is currently right in front of the facility.

The decision can be appealed by neighbors, who have strongly opposed the project from the start, or by Wasatch Crest, who may see the conditions as too strict.

“We are disappointed with the outcome of last night’s hearing because, by limiting the resident count to 16, it may jeopardize our ability to deliver high quality treatment services, at affordable rates, which everybody agrees are desperately needed in Summit County," Wasatch Crest founder and CEO Jim Huffman said in a statement.

"We continue to believe this project can be a valuable asset for the community, and we are considering various alternatives on how best to move forward.”

Summit County Planner Ray Milliner, who oversaw the application, said it was the most public input he’s ever seen for a project he’s handled. He said when he compiled all of the written public comments he’s received into one document, it was over 100 pages long.

If no one appeals the commission’s decision, the project could proceed on the company’s timeline. The facility does not need county council approval.