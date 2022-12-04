© 2022 KPCW

Slippery road sends car down embankment into house

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 4, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST
PCFD car crash - PCFD.jpg
Park City Fire District
/
The vehicle came to rest against the side of a Summit Park house.

No one was injured, but the siding of a house was damaged after a vehicle slid off a road Saturday night.

Summit County Sheriff's deputies and Park City Fire District emergency services responded to a single-vehicle accident in Summit Park Saturday night.

According to the fire district, a car slid off Park View Drive, went down an embankment and ended up on its side against a house.

No one was injured, but there was damage to the home’s siding and a window screen. A tow truck was able to winch the vehicle out and tow it away.

Leslie Thatcher
