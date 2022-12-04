Slippery road sends car down embankment into house
No one was injured, but the siding of a house was damaged after a vehicle slid off a road Saturday night.
Summit County Sheriff's deputies and Park City Fire District emergency services responded to a single-vehicle accident in Summit Park Saturday night.
According to the fire district, a car slid off Park View Drive, went down an embankment and ended up on its side against a house.
No one was injured, but there was damage to the home’s siding and a window screen. A tow truck was able to winch the vehicle out and tow it away.