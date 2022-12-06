Hearing to be held Wednesday on North Summit Fire District tax increase

The additional revenues a tax increase would generate would go toward hiring staff, upgrading equipment, and improving response time in the Wanship area.

If the fire district approves the increase, a home worth $500,000 would pay an additional $300 per year.

Taxes for the fire district, which is based in Coalville, haven’t been raised in more than 15 years — which is why this increase is larger than normal.

Under state law, public entities must go through a Truth in Taxation process when seeking property tax increases. That process requires a public hearing.

The district went through an overhaul earlier this year after its entire crew was suspended for insubordination and its then-chief, who worked part time, was fired. In late March Ben Nielson was hired as North Summit’s first full-time chief, and he is working to expand operations.

With the new tax revenue, the district’s budget would more than double to a little over $2 million.

The Wednesday public hearing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville. Budget hearings for the North Summit Special Recreation District, the Park City Fire District, and Mountain Regional Water will precede the North Summit Fire District hearing.

