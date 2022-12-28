Browns Canyon closed after multiple car crashes
The South Summit Fire District said the road is very icy and there is no estimate for when it will reopen.
On Wednesday evening the South Summit Fire District reported that Browns Canyon Rd. is "treacherous," and that there have been multiple car accidents and rollovers Wednesday night.
The road is closed as of 7 p.m. The first district said crews are on their way, but there is no estimate for when the road will reopen.
