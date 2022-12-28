© 2022 KPCW

Browns Canyon closed after multiple car crashes

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 28, 2022 at 7:06 PM MST
Browns-Canyon.PNG

The South Summit Fire District said the road is very icy and there is no estimate for when it will reopen.

On Wednesday evening the South Summit Fire District reported that Browns Canyon Rd. is "treacherous," and that there have been multiple car accidents and rollovers Wednesday night.

The road is closed as of 7 p.m. The first district said crews are on their way, but there is no estimate for when the road will reopen.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
