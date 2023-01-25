© 2023 KPCW

Summit County Council moves to conserve 99 acres in Kamas Valley

By Parker Malatesta
Published January 25, 2023 at 6:17 PM MST
Summit County, Utah
The lime green border on the upper left shows the Andrus family farm that is being preserved.

On Wednesday the Summit County Council made its first purchase with money from the $50 million open space bond voters passed in 2021.

The county council voted unanimously Wednesday to preserve 99 acres in the Kamas Meadow along SR-32 in a grant agreement with Summit Land Conservancy.

The Andrus family property, which lies two and a half miles north of Kamas, will be placed under a conservation easement, which is a voluntary, legal agreement that permanently preserves it.

The land is being used as a farm and that use will continue indefinitely under the easement.

The East side parcel includes pastures used for grazing horses and cattle, undeveloped hillsides, and unobstructed views of the Uinta and Wasatch mountains.

It has an appraised value of nearly $3.5 million, but the Andrus family accepted a little over $2.2 million for the easement.

Summit Land Conservancy secured a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay for $1.7 million. The county is chipping in $500,000.

Half of the county’s contribution comes from the open space bond funds. The other half is from the Eastern Summit County Agricultural Preservation and Open Lands Advisory Committee.

There will be no public access on the property.

The deal is expected to be finished by the land conservancy in a few months.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW.
