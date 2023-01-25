© 2023 KPCW

Summit County Sheriff's Office busy with high-speed chase, thefts and a Coalville death

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published January 25, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST
summit_county_sheriff_s_seal.png
Summit County
/
January in Summit County has not been a quiet start to 2023.

While many people in the county have been busy watching movies or sitting in traffic in recent days, Sheriff’s deputies have had their hands full.

It’s been a busy stretch for local law enforcement, and not just directing traffic and ticketing illegally parked Sundance-goers.

This week, Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple burglaries around the Snyderville Basin as well as a death in Coalville.

In the case of the death, deputies reported that it doesn’t appear to be suspicious. The Sheriff’s office reported that over the weekend, a man called for medical assistance and told dispatch he had returned home to find his girlfriend, who was 48 years old, unresponsive. He was told to start CPR but according to dispatch he refused because he said she was clearly dead. He gave authorities a statement and deputies maintained a crime scene log.

The Sheriff’s office reported that the woman’s doctor would not sign her death certificate, and an investigation by the medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Deputies also wound up in a high-speed chase Monday night in the Kimball Junction area. Around 10:30 p.m. they tried to stop a Honda Accord after observing multiple traffic violations. The driver fled in the car, which turned out to be stolen out of Salt Lake City.

The car and its occupants were located later in a Walmart parking lot in Salt Lake. The driver was a juvenile who was taken to a youth facility., The passenger was a 19-year-old who was booked into Summit County Jail.

Elsewhere in Summit County, a Jeremy Ranch business reported someone had broken into an office building and stolen items including a laptop and a drone. The complainant did not have serial numbers for any of the items reported stolen.

And in Pinebrook, someone broke into a locked truck and stole an assortment of tools. The truck owner is providing receipts and serial numbers to authorities.

Summit County
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger