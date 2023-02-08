© 2023 KPCW

Authorities investigating death of Park City Mountain employee at Slopeside Village

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published February 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM MST
The exact time of the man’s death, and the cause, remains under investigation.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 40-year-old man and Park City Mountain employee died earlier this week at Slopeside Village, the new affordable employee housing complex at the base of Canyons Village. The man was a resident of Slopeside, which opened late last year.

The exact time of the man’s death and the cause remain under investigation. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said it’s unknown at this point whether the circumstances of the death are suspicious.

The man was not a Summit County resident. He was living at Canyons as part of working for the winter season.

A Park City Mountain spokesperson confirmed the man was a resort employee.

“There is no safety risk to residents and the situation is being managed by the Sheriff’s Office,” Park City Mountain said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and we extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of this individual. At this time, we are focused on providing resources and support to our team members.”

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
