Ideal Playhouse celebrates grand reopening on Heber’s Main Street

Karyn and Steve Anderson moved to Heber nine years ago. They are the new owners of the playhouse and Avon [ay-vahn] Theater on Heber’s Main Street. Karyn said Steve is in the entertainment business and they were interested in purchasing the buildings for years.

“When we saw they came available again, we were so excited about it and just did everything we could to make it happen so that we could take these over and make sure that they stayed theaters,” she said.

The Andersons renovated the 215-seat playhouse to accommodate live performances and movies. Karyn said five rows in the front of the playhouse were removed and a stage was installed. They also renovated the lobby and added sound and lighting needed for live events. In place of a balcony, there is now a tech booth. Although, Karyn said the community has fond memories of the balcony and they hope to reinstall it in front of the booth.

Karyn said the design of the playhouse pays homage to its history.

“We've done some research and we have heard that it was more of an art deco feel. So we wanted to put a little bit of art deco in it," she said. "But we also wanted to make it a little bit rustic because we are in Heber City and we wanted to kind of keep that hometown feel.”

The grand opening of the Ideal Playhouse Friday began with a private ribbon-cutting and then a public concert featuring classic rock tribute band “Vision.” Saturday the playhouse features a live performance from magician Anthony the Magic.

“He's going to do a comedy magic illusion show," Karyn said. "One at 2 p.m. for kids and families and then another one at 7 p.m. that will be more sophisticated, more of like a date night.”

The Andersons will also take over another theater and a sweet shop on Heber’s Main Street at the end of June. The Avon Theater is down the street from the playhouse and Karyn said it will feature more Hollywood movies. The sweet shop is right next to the Avon Theater and Karyn said both will have a ‘50s vibe.

The sweet shop will serve ice cream, chocolates and other snacks and desserts. It will be called Kbop’s.

“That's what my husband has been calling me since we met,” Karyn said. “I'm really excited about opening the sweet shop, I've always wanted to open some type of a restaurant.”

More details and upcoming shows at the theaters can be found at kpcw.org.