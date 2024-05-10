© 2024 KPCW

FIS Alpine releases 2024/25 World Cup schedule

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 10, 2024 at 4:55 PM MDT
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Alessandro Trovati
/
AP
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The International Federation of Skiing has released the professional calendar for the alpine FIS World Cup.

There are three U.S. stops are on the tour.

The Alpine World Cup season will kick off in Solden, Austria October, 26 for the men’s and women’s giant slalom.

A month later, the women will travel to Killington, Vermont for a tech series of slalom and giant slalom November 11 through December 1.

The men will be in Beaver Creek, Colorado December 6 through 8 for the annual Birds of Prey speed series and GS races.

The season will wrap up March 22 through 27 in Sun Valley, Idaho for the World Cup Finals.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
