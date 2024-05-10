FIS Alpine releases 2024/25 World Cup schedule

There are three U.S. stops are on the tour.

The Alpine World Cup season will kick off in Solden, Austria October, 26 for the men’s and women’s giant slalom.

A month later, the women will travel to Killington, Vermont for a tech series of slalom and giant slalom November 11 through December 1.

The men will be in Beaver Creek, Colorado December 6 through 8 for the annual Birds of Prey speed series and GS races.

The season will wrap up March 22 through 27 in Sun Valley, Idaho for the World Cup Finals.