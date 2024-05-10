Utah Care for Kids to host National Day Without Childcare event
Parents, children, educators and supporters will gather in three locations around Utah Monday to participate in the National Day Without Child Care.
The Park City Library will host one of the Utah Care for Kids events at Library Field from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 to highlight the child care crisis across the country.
There will be music and snacks and participants will help create a community banner to highlight the need for child care in Park City and Summit County.