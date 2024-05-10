© 2024 KPCW

Utah Care for Kids to host National Day Without Childcare event

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 10, 2024 at 4:55 PM MDT
Three-quarters of Summit County children live in homes with two working parents.
oksix - stock.adobe.com
/
211993246
Parents, children, educators and supporters will gather in three locations around Utah Monday to participate in the National Day Without Child Care.

The Park City Library will host one of the Utah Care for Kids events at Library Field from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 to highlight the child care crisis across the country.

There will be music and snacks and participants will help create a community banner to highlight the need for child care in Park City and Summit County.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver