Basin Recreation wants public input next week on its strategic plans

Last year the Snyderville Basin Recreation District began the process of re-envisioning the future of recreation in the basin. Currently, the organization manages an extensive 170 miles of trails, several outdoor park facilities and nearly 2,000 acres in recreational open space. In the winter, there are over 18 miles of multi-use trails that are groomed for the public’s use.

Dana Jones is the district director of Basin Recreation. She said there’s a three-part strategic plan underway to help guide the organization.

“One of them is a 10-year strategic plan, a master plan, see where the basin and recreation is going to go, what are our goals, what's our vision,” Jones said. “And then we're also doing a five-year trails and open space plan, which is also going to help us with things like trailheads, and what trails we're going to build and how we're going to maintain the ones that we have.”

Jones said the third phase of the project is a development plan for the 100 acres that Basin Recreation owns next to Silver Creek Village, now under construction.

“Right between the intersections of 80 and 40, it's that empty swath of land,” Jones said. “There's actually a trail that runs through it, a paved trail that runs through it, but all of that land is owned by Basin Recreation. And it’s our goal to see what it is that the community would like us to do with that.”

On March 2, the public is invited to see what the plans are for the Silver Creek land and weigh in on those plans and more.

“But this is also a time for you to get your ideas on anything that they're working on,” Jones said. “Because we really want to hear from the public, you know, it's not going to be up to us to make all the decisions on this one. We are really encouraging Basin Recreation staff to engage in it because they know a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff. But we need everybody to really jump in on this one.”

There are two public input opportunities on March 2. A virtual brown bag session via zoom at noon and an open house from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fieldhouse at Kimball Junction.