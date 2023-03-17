Gwyneth Paltrow legal goop gets Summit County trial date

Sometimes these things settle outside of court, but not this time around.

The multi-year conflict between actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow and a 76-year old Holladay man is headed to a jury trial. The trial starts March 21 and is expected to last eight days.

Terry Sanderson alleges Paltrow crashed into him in February 2016. He says he sustained a concussion and four broken ribs and was knocked unconscious because Paltrow hit him from behind at high speed.

Sanderson said Paltrow and three different Deer Valley employees left the scene without rendering aid, so he named the resort and the employees as co-defendants when he filed in January 2021.

Paltrow filed her own complaint a month later, alleging Sanderson was uphill and crashed into her, although she sustained less severe injuries.

The countercomplaint says Deer Valley ski instructor Eric Christiansen told Paltrow she could leave the scene while he remained to speak with Sanderson.

Each party wants the other to cover their legal costs. Additionally, Sanderson is seeking some amount of damages to be determined during the trial. Paltrow is seeking $1.

The complaint and countercomplaint are available in full at KPCW.org.

It all happened on Bandana, the easiest way down Flagstaff Mountain to Empire Canyon Lodge.

And it never hurts to remember—when tried by a jury of one’s skiers—the skier downhill has the right of way.

This trial will be held in Judge Kent Holmberg’s courtroom in 3rd District Court.

