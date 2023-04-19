© 2023 KPCW

Summit County

Vehicle rollover traps driver on Kilby Road Wednesday morning

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 19, 2023 at 3:27 PM MDT
Park City firefighters cut through the roof of a car rolled over on Kilby Road to rescue the driver Wednesday morning.

Park City firefighters had to cut a driver out of their vehicle on Kilby Road Wednesday morning.

Rescuers were called to the scene around 8 a.m. A single car rolled over on its side on the eastbound shoulder near Powderwood condos.

To rescue the driver, firefighters performed what’s called a clamshell extrication.

“That's where we cut all three of the posts and just fold the roof down to get the patient out,” Fire District Battalion Chief Max Dosher said.

He said the clamshell technique is necessary when a car rolls over on its side like it did Wednesday morning. It’s a particularly dangerous position for a car to be in.

“Be really cognizant of a vehicle that's on its side, because they tend to roll back over on the roof,” Dosher said.

To prevent that from happening, first responders placed shocks against the car so a paramedic could get to the driver. After that, firefighters laid down aluminum bars to hold the car in place while they cut the driver out.

The driver was then transported to the University of Utah Hospital in stable condition.

Dosher thanked the bystander who called in the incident and assisted responders on the scene. But he said to prioritize one’s own safety when stopping to help.

“Don't get tunnel vision—is what we call it—and just run in front of traffic to a wreck,” he said.

The vehicle rolled over off of Kilby Road, so the lanes remained open. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
