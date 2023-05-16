North Summit Fire has contained Henefer brushfire
The fire began as a controlled burn and grew to nearly 5 acres.
North Summit Fire District Administrative Captain Tyler Rowser told KPCW shortly after 5 p.m. that the fire was contained and had shrunk to 3 acres.
"It was a controlled burn by the landowner that got out of hand," he said.
Summit County said the surrounding vegetation helped limit the fire's growth. No structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.