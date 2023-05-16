© 2023 KPCW

🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Summit County

North Summit Fire has contained Henefer brushfire

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM MDT
Summit County, UT
The fire does not appear to be in the immediate vicinity of structures.

The fire began as a controlled burn and grew to nearly 5 acres.

North Summit Fire District Administrative Captain Tyler Rowser told KPCW shortly after 5 p.m. that the fire was contained and had shrunk to 3 acres.

"It was a controlled burn by the landowner that got out of hand," he said.

Summit County said the surrounding vegetation helped limit the fire's growth. No structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas