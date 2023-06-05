Francis unveiling plans for new city hall

Francis’ city employees won’t need to work out of a double-wide trailer for much longer.

This Thursday, the city will unveil plans for a new city hall, with room for Francis’ employees and city council meetings. Currently, public meetings happen at the Francis City Community Center close by.

The architects have designed two different options, one building with a split roof design and one without.

Francis City said it wants citizens’ feedback on which they prefer, so the plans aren’t final.

City Planner Katie Henneuse said there are safety benefits to the new design. Employees’ offices will be separate from the public gathering area, and there will be separate employee and public restrooms too.

The new building will add more exit points allowing city councilmembers to quickly leave if necessary.

There are six Francis City employees, including the mayor. City councilmembers and planning commissioners serve on a volunteer basis.

Four employees have offices in Francis’ current building. The city planner said the other two work in public works and won’t need to move to the new building, although there is room to grow.

The proposed site will be north of the current city offices on Spring Hollow Road, a little closer to state Route 32. City hall would be 4,146 square feet.

Francis has been saving money for the new building, so it won’t be bonding or increasing taxes to pay for it.

The open house is Thursday, June 8, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Francis City Community Center at 2319 South Spring Hollow Road.