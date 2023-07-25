Summit County Health shares tips on mosquito prevention, treatment

Mosquito bites seldom pose a serious health risk, but they can get infected.

The Summit County Health Department says large bumps, blisters, hives or a low-grade fever can all indicate an infected bite. Skin may also show dark spots resembling bruises.

People who are bitten are advised to clean the area with soap and water, and a cold compress can reduce swelling and itching.

Over-the-counter hydrocortisone anti-itch cream can help. Mixing baking soda and water creates an anti-itch paste too.

To avoid mosquitoes before they bite, use insect repellant sprays or candles.

The county health department also recommends taking a trip to your local pet store for some Gambusia affinis aka: the “mosquito fish.” They feed on mosquito larvae as they hatch.

Keeping the fish in outdoor water features, especially standing water, where mosquitoes breed is an environmentally-friendly way to keep the pests at bay. The county says one fish can eat up to 300 mosquito larvae daily.

Mosquitoes can carry diseases like West Nile virus. The Centers for Disease Control said 8 out of 10 people infected with West Nile never experience symptoms .

The few who do experience symptoms may develop a headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

So far, mosquitoes in Davis and Uintah counties have tested positive for West Nile. No human cases have been confirmed yet this year.