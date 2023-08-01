Power pole fire leaves 600 without power in south Summit County
A power pole caught fire on state Route 35 Tuesday morning, leaving more than 600 customers without power near Woodland.
Rocky Mountain Power said the outages happened shortly before 8 a.m.
At its height, 606 customers were left in the dark, and the power company estimated service would be restored before noon.
The South Summit Fire District said the fire was out an hour after the outages were reported.
Authorities are investigating what sparked the flames.
This is a developing story.