Summit County

Power pole fire leaves 600 without power in south Summit County

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 1, 2023 at 10:18 AM MDT
South Summit Fire District shared this photo of the power pole around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. The fire is now out.
South Summit Fire District
South Summit Fire District shared this photo of the power pole around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The fire is now out.

A power pole caught fire on state Route 35 Tuesday morning, leaving more than 600 customers without power near Woodland.

Rocky Mountain Power said the outages happened shortly before 8 a.m.

At its height, 606 customers were left in the dark, and the power company estimated service would be restored before noon.

The South Summit Fire District said the fire was out an hour after the outages were reported.

Authorities are investigating what sparked the flames.

This is a developing story.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
