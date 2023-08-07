Summit County sheriff extends GPS tag sting from bait bikes to cars, trailers

Earlier this year, Summit County sheriff’s deputies began putting GPS trackers on bicycles and planting them in theft hotspots .

“But that program extends past bicycles,” Sheriff Frank Smith said. “We have other items out there that we've inserted into the community to try and ferret out the individuals who would steal trailers and cars and things of that nature.”

A sheriff’s office spokesperson also said deputies are “mainly targeting bike theft right now.”

The bait bike program has led to one arrest so far. Deputies allege a man took a GPS-tagged mountain bike from the Kimball Junction Transit Center a couple weeks ago and rode it to a home in lower Pinebrook.

Court filings say deputies have surveillance footage of the man taking the bike from the transit center.

Smith said the man told deputies when they knocked on his door that he’d taken the bicycle because he was afraid it would get stolen. He supposedly told deputies he was planning to notify them.

“Problem was, he was in his pajamas getting ready to go to bed, so we didn't believe the story,” Smith said. “But he has his day in court, and he's innocent until proven guilty.”

The suspect is not in custody and will be in court later this month.

“So bad guys, beware. We're trying to be proactive,” Smith said. “And if you take one of them, we're gonna knock on your door and arrest you.”

A spokesperson said the sheriff’s office hasn’t determined whether it will tag winter recreation equipment with GPS trackers this upcoming season.