Arts council to host Art on the Trails, Monster Drawing Rally

This weekend is Art on the Trails, a chance to enjoy several cultural performances outdoors along the McLeod Creek trail. Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder says it’s planned for Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“This event is really a manifestation of bringing people together to recreate on the trail to get out, go for a little hike, and enjoy nature while also finding these really unexpected creative experiences that are kind of all inspiring,” Scudder said.

The out-and-back hike is about a mile and half from Copper Moose on Old Ranch Road to Temple Har Shalom. It’s for all ages and because it’s a paved trail, it’s also ADA accessible. Several artists from singers to storytellers will be featured.

“We have someone from Salt City Circus, Kate Law Hoflich,” she said. “She actually has this crazy apparatus. She's an aerialist and so she'll be doing dance mid-air, which should be really fantastic to watch. We have the Park City High School chamber orchestra, a 26-person student orchestra that's going to be out on the trail, going to serenade you as you walk through the trail. We have the Utah Symphony Utah Opera participating again and then we also have some tribal members actually from the Eastern Shoshone tribe.”

Leslie Thatcher / KPCW Members of the Utah Symphony perform at the 2022 Art on the Trails event hosted by the Park City Summit County Arts Council.

Tickets are $20 and available online at pcscarts.org. Children 12 and under are free.

Coming up Saturday, Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. is the return of the Monster Drawing Rally happening at the Kimball Art Center to benefit both the arts council and the art center.

“This is a really unique experience that a lot of artists have to go a little out of their comfort zone to do this,” she said. “Usually, creating art can be a little bit of a solitary and meditative experience for many. But this is a really fun way for the artists who come out - they create artwork for 50 minutes live. They're doing graphite sketches or paintings or watercolors, even printmaking. And they'll create something and then it immediately goes up for auction for $50.”

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the day of. For tickets and more information, see the links in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.