Firefighters rescue dogs, turtle from Francis house fire

When South Summit firefighters arrived at the burning duplex on the 2800 block of South Willow Way Thursday afternoon, the residents said some of their pets were still trapped inside.

South Summit Fire District interim Chief Mike Sanderson said two dogs and two cats died from smoke inhalation. Firefighters were able to save two dogs and a turtle from the burning building. At least one of the pups needed oxygen.

“They did notify us that they had one more dog that wasn't accounted for,” Sanderson said. “So we did search again, searched twice. We went through there and did not find the dog. On the third time around, they did find the dog hiding in a closet and with a little bit of smoke, but fortunately the door on the bedroom where that dog was had been closed, so it wasn't too bad. They gave him a little oxygen, and it came through OK.”

No humans were injured in the blaze.

South Summit Fire District The blaze most damaged the front of a duplex, where investigators believe the fire may have begun.

Sanderson said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“There was a lot of damage in the front of the house,” he said. “It started at the front door, we're thinking at the porch itself, possibly a cigarette.”

Sanderson said the building will require a complete overhaul before anyone can move back in.

He thanked the North Summit Fire District for sending an engine to help, as well as the volunteer firefighters who quickly responded in the middle of the day.