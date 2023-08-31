Fire claims mobile home near Heber, sends woman to hospital

When firefighters arrived to the Country Estates Mobile Home Park around 9 p.m., the home was engulfed in flames. The park is across U.S. Highway 40 from Daniel.

One woman was inside when the fire started. She was taken to Heber Valley Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

Wasatch County Fire Marshal Clint Neerings said the trailer is a total loss, leaving little behind to determine how the blaze started.

He said crews were met with two fire hydrants that didn't have full water pressure but that didn’t hinder efforts to extinguish the flames.

Neerings said they will work with the water provider to ensure the hydrants are ready the next time they’re needed.

“Everything they have is run off pumps, and they were in the process a few years ago of connecting, but that hasn't happened for some unknown reasons,” Neerings said. “Our first engine in there never ran out of water. The second engine came in with 1,000 gallons. It never ran out of water, and we also had dispatched a 1,200-gallon water tender to the fire once we knew we had fire flow issues. We were never completely out of water. We always had water to flow on the fire.”

The mobile home fire damaged two other homes nearby.

“One had the melted plastic cover plate that had melted off, nothing really damaged inside,” he said. “The other one had a little bit less damage, just some discoloration from the heat. We did have wind coming from the south to the north, so obviously, the north trailer had a little bit more damage to the plastic coverings of the various mechanical items.”

Neerings said crews finished the cleanup around 2 a.m.

The cause remains under investigation.