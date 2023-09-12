Eight homes evacuated when crew hits Highland Estates gas line, days after stop work order

Utah Broadband confirmed a work crew laying its fiber-optic cables in Highland Estates hit a gas line the afternoon of Sept. 11.

Park City Fire Battalion Chief Darren Nelson said eight homes were evacuated for the “large” leak.

The road reopened about an hour later when Dominion Energy repaired the ruptured line. Nelson said no residents reported losing gas and no injuries were reported.

The incident comes less than a week after Summit County stopped work on multiple utility and internet projects underway in Highland Estates . Utah Broadband, High Valley Water Company and Comcast crews returned to work sites Sept. 6.

According to Utah Broadband, Comcast workers hit Utah Broadband lines two days later. Then, Sept. 11, Comcast hit the other internet company’s lines again, causing outages in nearby Trailside.

Comcast representatives have not responded to KPCW’s requests for comment.

Summit County Engineer Steve Dennis said many factors go into issuing stop work orders. Technically, the issue that allowed the county to step in last week was that crews weren’t backfilling potholes they made looking for lines below county roads.

“We are monitoring the work efforts in the Highland Estates area and using every tool we have to ensure the projects are in compliance,” Dennis told KPCW.

All Highland Estates work will wrap up within a month because Summit County prohibits non-emergency work after Oct. 15, when the seasons change.