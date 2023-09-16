Summit County manager: Tax increase a 'very real possibility'

If all cities in Summit County sign on to the agreement, the North Summit and South Summit Fire Districts will have more independence and responsibility.

For over two decades, the Park City Fire District has provided supplemental emergency service on the east side. North Summit approved a 300% tax increase last year to boost its service, and it’s likely South Summit, which relies entirely on volunteers, will have to increase taxes in the future.

The restructuring of emergency services is needed to come into compliance with a 2021 law mandating all Utah cities and counties provide a minimum level of 911 ambulance service.

Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti said South Summit will need to contract with North Summit or another service provider until it can operate independently.

The new plan for 911 service is going to cost the county an extra $2.2 million annually.

Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber asked if a property tax increase would be necessary to pay for it.

“I think that’s still to be determined, but that’s a very real possibility,” Summit County Manager Shayne Scott said in response. “I don’t want to shy away from that, that is something that can happen. And as you all know, we’re trying to address some other needs in the county, and those will be evaluated individually - child care, senior services - those are all on the county council’s plate right now.”

Summit County’s total assessed value increased by $17 billion this year. Roughly 44% of that valuation derives from property within Park City limits.

If the county council does decide to increase taxes, it must first hold a Truth in Taxation hearing mandated by the state.

“With property taxes especially, as your assessed value goes up, your property tax rate goes down unless you go through a Truth in Taxation process," Scott said. "So we can go through Trust in Taxation and we could keep the rate level and capture that assessed value increase.”

Scott emphasized that no decision has been made, and they’re exploring other potential funding options.

Summit County’s budget must be approved by the end of the calendar year; it is typically finalized by the council in December.