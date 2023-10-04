Swaner director and KPCW host of over a decade stepping down

Larson directed the 1,200-acre nature preserve and educational center for 10 years and served as its conservation director before that.

She will also step down form KPCW’s environmental public affairs show “This Green Earth,” which she has co-hosted since 2009.

Larson is moving to New Mexico to lead the new Enduring Environmental Stewardship program at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The remote lab is where the United States developed and tested the first nuclear bomb during World War II, as portrayed in the recent blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer.”

Today, Los Alamos says it’s primarily a research and development facility, although it still produces plutonium bomb cores and detonators.

The lab sits on 36 square miles—23,040 acres—which are the focus of the environmental stewardship program.

“We are a trusted champion of enduring environmental stewardship and an effective trustee of the lands and resources, and proactively manage past and present environmental impacts to create a healthy and sustainable future,” the program’s mission statement reads.

According to Justen Smith, Extension Statewide Director for Agriculture and Natural Resources at Utah State University, which oversees Swaner, Larson’s leadership skills and passion for the environment will serve her well in the future.

“Nell has been the driving force that has made the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter the success that it is,” Smith said. “Nell has been the face of the organization and it will be hard to imagine a Swaner without her.”

USU plans to launch a national search for a new executive director by the end of the year, with support from the Swaner board and staff. Swaner’s Board Chair David Kizer said it was fortunate to have Larson’s decade of leadership.

“She has driven enormous growth and development for the organization through the introduction of major new programs and innovative projects as well as successful fundraising to strengthen our ability to serve a larger community of people,” he said.

Swaner’s budget grew more than fourfold under Larson, from $300,000 to $1.3 million annually. Also under her leadership, it implemented a traveling

museum exhibition program and undertook projects to improve watershed health.

“I’m so grateful for the unwavering support of this community and for my time at Swaner. This is such a special place, and Swaner’s work is critical to maintaining a healthy environment and community into the future,” Larson said.

She complimented the team and can’t wait to see what they take on next.